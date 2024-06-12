Landing 2024 Fantasy football breakouts who are capable of outperforming their 2024 Fantasy football ADP is one to build a roster that has the depth to withstand the rigors of a 17-game schedule. However, figuring out which 2024 Fantasy football rookies are capable of making an immediate impact and which might face a steeper learning curve can be a challenge. Who from the 2024 NFL Draft is in line for a big role and who are the Fantasy football breakouts 2024 you should target during your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and now he is favored to win the starting quarterback job over veteran Marcus Mariota.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions and averaged 11.7 yards per pass attempt on his way to winning the Heisman but his early value for Fantasy purposes will be largely dependent on his running ability. Daniels ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season at LSU and the model ranks him as a top-15 Fantasy football quarterback for 2024.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. His father is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so it comes as little surprise that Harrison is one of the more polished receiving prospects to come to the NFL in years.

After catching 11 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman at Ohio State, Harrison quickly evolved into one of the best receivers in the country. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore and followed that up with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 scores as a junior. Now, he'll join a Cardinals offense with potential and the model ranks him as a top-10 wide receiver from the outset. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

