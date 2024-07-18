Amon-Ra St. Brown was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but by the end of his rookie season, he had already established himself as the No. 1 receiver in Detroit. Now three years into his career, he is widely regarded as one of the best tacticians at his position and is coming off a season in which he had career-highs in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,515) and touchdowns (10). Where should you target St. Brown in the 2024 Fantasy football WR rankings?

Reliable 2024 Fantasy football rankings can help take out the guesswork when you go on the clock. They can also steer you towards potential 2024 Fantasy football breakouts capable of outperforming their 2024 Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants receiver Malik Nabers. LSU has been churning out superstar wide receivers for years and the Giants are hoping that Nabers can follow in the footsteps of players like Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

New York selected Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after he caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season with the Tigers. He piled up 189 catches for 3,003 yards and 21 scores in three seasons at LSU and showed off elite athleticism at his pro day, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and hitting 42 inches in the vertical leap. The model ranks Nabers ahead of established wideouts like Christian Watson and Jakobi Meyers.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. The 26-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season, but this could be his best opportunity to break through as a key contributor to Fantasy football lineups. He's in a Dallas running back room with a 28-year-old Ezekiel Elliott along with second-year running back Deuce Vaughn.

Elliott averaged 3.5 yards per carry with the Patriots last season, which ranked 48th of 54 players with at least 100 rush attempts. That's after he rushed for 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 in his final year in Dallas. Elliott has rushed for more than 1,000 yards only once in his last four seasons and he's unlikely to be a bellcow running back at this stage of his career with his recent production. Dowdle didn't get many chances behind Tony Pollard last season, but this year he should receive opportunities in an offense that led the NFL in scoring at 29.9 points per game. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout season, and find out.