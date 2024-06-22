49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was a fantasy football superstar in 2023, and the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is widely considered to be the No. 1 player in many 2024 Fantasy football rankings. McCaffrey headlines the 2024 Fantasy football RB rankings, which is full of 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. Should the 28-year-old be the top target during your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep or will the heavy workload eventually catch up to the four-time All-Pro? Other highly-regarded players to target in the Fantasy football 2024 ranking could include Breece Hall, Saquon Barkley, and Bijan Robinson. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Titans running back Tyjae Spears. A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tulane, Spears managed to carve out a sizable role for himself as a rookie despite playing behind future Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Henry in 2023. He carried the ball 100 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 385 yards and a score.

With Henry leaving for the Ravens during free agency, Spears enters the summer in a battle with Tony Pollard for the top spot on the Titans depth chart at running back. He's the 33rd running back off the board in early drafts and the model ranks him well ahead of Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who has been the 25th RB drafted on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The rookie out of Ohio State has strong bloodlines since his father is Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., and he is one of the most complete wide receiver prospects to enter the NFL. In his final season playing for the Buckeyes, Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 and 14 touchdowns.

Harrison is joining a Cardinals offense that will once again feature a healthy quarterback Kyler Murray. When Murray has been healthy, he has proven to be one of the most productive fantasy quarterbacks in the league. Harrison will have the opportunity to be Murray's No. 1 wide receiver early in his rookie season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

