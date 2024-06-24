The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will kick off the new NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 5, and with less than three months until the regular season, owners are starting to get serious about 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Over-drafting 2024 Fantasy football rookies can sink your season, but with 10 skill position players selected in the first 13 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, ignoring prospects altogether could also be detrimental. Brock Bowers, Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. are all likely to be in the NFL Rookie of the Year conversation, but where should you target them in your upcoming drafts?

Proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify potential 2024 Fantasy football breakouts capable of outperforming their 2024 Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. A two-time national champion at Georgia, McConkey caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years with the Bulldogs and also ran 13 times for 216 yards and four more scores.

A proven route-runner, McConkey cemented his status as an NFL prospect by running a 4.39-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now, he should step into a starting role in Los Angeles, with the Chargers forced to offload receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason for salary-cap reasons. McConkey should start in the slot and the model is predicting he quickly becomes a favored target of Justin Herbert, predicting that he outperforms first-round picks like Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The rookie out of Ohio State has strong bloodlines since his father is Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., and he is one of the most complete wide receiver prospects to enter the NFL. In his final season playing for the Buckeyes, Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 and 14 touchdowns.

Harrison is joining a Cardinals offense that will once again feature a healthy quarterback Kyler Murray. When Murray has been healthy, he has proven to be one of the most productive fantasy quarterbacks in the league. Harrison will have the opportunity to be Murray's No. 1 wide receiver early in his rookie season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout season, and find out.