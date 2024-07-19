The tight end spot can be one of the most perplexing positions in Fantasy football 2024. One 2024 Fantasy football strategy will be to secure an elite tight end like Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, or you could take a chance on a tight end that could emerge as one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers. Last season, anyone who drafted or added Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta hit the jackpot without needing to use high Fantasy football draft capital on him. How should you form your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy at tight end?

LaPorta will be high in many 2024 Fantasy football rankings, but is he worth one of the first 2024 Fantasy football picks? Is there another player with LaPorta's skillsets sitting lower in 2024 Fantasy football TE rankings that could emerge as a top scorer at the position? As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The 28-year-old is entering his eighth NFL season and approaching an age where teams may look for younger options to take over the majority of the workload. Kamara wasn't efficient out of the backfield, rushing for 3.9 yards per carry, tied for 35th in the league last year. He did most of his damage via pass-catching as New Orleans' second-leading pass-catcher with 75 receptions.

The Saints selected Kendre Miller in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and Miller missed seven games late in the season with an ankle injury. He returned to the final week and rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 5.6 yards per carry. With Jamaal Williams also in the Saints' running back room, it may be difficult for one of these running backs to emerge as a consistent lead back. Kamara received a boost last season with check-downs, but with Klint Kubiak taking over as offensive coordinator after working with the 49ers last season, that part of the offense may be minimized, which limits Kamara's upside. The model projects Kamara as one of the 2024 Fantasy football busts based on his 2024 Fantasy football ADP.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He missed just three total games over his first three NFL seasons, racking up more than 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns each year. However, he missed five full games and parts of two other games last season, posting career lows in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow missed the final seven games of the season due to a wrist injury, so there are multiple health concerns surrounding Higgins. The 25-year-old wideout did post a career-best 15.6 yards per reception and commanded a 37% air yards share in the offense, but his target share could dip after the Bengals drafted Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round. There are too many concerns surrounding Higgins to make him a viable option at his current ADP, with the model recommending several other receivers who are available later in Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 20 wide receivers for 2024 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid, and which receiver will fail to live up to expectations? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Jaylen Waddle in 2023, and find out.