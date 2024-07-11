The NFL season begins with Chiefs vs. Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Fantasy football managers are already prepping for their upcoming 2024 Fantasy football drafts. One of the biggest question marks created by a busy offseason is who will be the No. 1 running back in Dallas. Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans during free agency and the Cowboys brought back two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliot to compete with Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn for touches.

Which Cowboys ball carrier might have the most utility for you and who are some of the potential 2024 Fantasy football busts that you need to avoid? Having a reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings can help you stay on top of all the latest NFL news throughout training camp and the NFL preseason. As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins have come alive under head coach Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill and Waddle form one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. However, Hill is the clear No. 1 option for Tua Tagovailoa and the offseason addition of Odell Beckham Jr. means more mouths to feed in Miami.

Waddle saw his targets drop from 140 as a rookie to 117 in his second year when Hill was added to the lineup and then he was targeted 104 times in 2023. He's currently the 15th receiver coming off the board in early 2024 Fantasy football drafts but the model has questions about the workload he'll receive and ranks him as its WR25.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: 49ers tight end George Kittle. The 30-year-old has been a consistent option for Fantasy managers since making his NFL debut in 2017, which is a rarity at his position. Kittle dealt with several injuries in the playoffs last season, and he reportedly lost roughly 30 pounds following the Super Bowl due to a month without physical activity.

Injuries have been a concern for Kittle throughout his career, as he has only been healthy for one full season. He is also playing in an offense that has a plethora of weapons, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings emerged down the stretch last season as well, so the model recommends going in a different direction with your Fantasy tight end picks. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

