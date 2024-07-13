Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been a popular Fantasy football pick over the last few years, but his stock is in question heading into 2024 Fantasy football drafts. Los Angeles has a new head coach (Jim Harbaugh) and new offensive coordinator (Greg Roman), who are focusing on a run-heavy offensive approach. Running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are expected to be the focal points of the offense, which could turn Herbert into one of the 2024 Fantasy football busts. Where does he land in the 2024 Fantasy football rankings?

Fantasy owners can choose between established veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson with their top quarterback pick, while rookies Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels could be Fantasy football breakouts available later in Fantasy football drafts. Which quarterbacks should you add to your 2024 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins have come alive under head coach Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill and Waddle form one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. However, Hill is the clear No. 1 option for Tua Tagovailoa and the offseason addition of Odell Beckham Jr. means more mouths to feed in Miami.

Waddle saw his targets drop from 140 as a rookie to 117 in his second year when Hill was added to the lineup and then he was targeted 104 times in 2023. He's currently the 15th receiver coming off the board in early 2024 Fantasy football drafts but the model has questions about the workload he'll receive and ranks him as its WR25.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He missed just three total games over his first three NFL seasons, racking up more than 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns each year. However, he missed five full games and parts of two other games last season, posting career lows in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow missed the final seven games of the season due to a wrist injury, so there are multiple health concerns surrounding Higgins. The 25-year-old wideout did post a career-best 15.6 yards per reception and commanded a 37% air yards share in the offense, but his target share could dip after the Bengals drafted Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round. There are too many concerns surrounding Higgins to make him a viable option at his current ADP, with the model recommending several other receivers who are available later in Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

