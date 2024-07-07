The 2024 NFL schedule is set, and training camps are now just weeks away. With the NFL preseason games right around the corner, it's time for Fantasy football managers to start preparing their 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy. History has proven that the key to season-long Fantasy football success is hitting on Fantasy football sleepers and avoiding Fantasy football busts. Last year's list of players who outperformed their fantasy ADP included the likes of tight end Sam LaPorta, wide receiver Puka Nacua, and running back Kyren Williams. Players who failed to live up to expectations a year ago include Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, and Kyle Pitts.

Should you target any of the aforementioned players in your 2024 Fantasy football picks? Or should you exclude them from your 2024 Fantasy football rankings? As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Lions running back David Montgomery. The 27-year-old finished as the RB15 in Fantasy during his first season in Detroit, posting the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. He was fifth in red-zone touches and scored the fourth-most touchdowns among running backs in one of the league's best offenses.

Montgomery's volume decreased down the stretch of the season though, as he averaged 15 touches and 75.7 total yards following his return in Week 10. He is also expected to take more of a backseat to teammate Jahmyr Gibbs, who general manager Brad Holmes said would "see more of the load" in 2024. Montgomery out-carried Gibbs by nearly 40 touches last year, so he is being over-drafted based on those numbers.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Texans running back Joe Mixon. The Texans acquired Mixon in a trade with the Bengals during the offseason, and the former Oklahoma standout is expected to solidify Houston's backfield. Despite his lengthy history as one of the league's most consistent Fantasy football running backs, the model is calling for a dip in production from Mixon in 2024.

Mixon has a current ADP of 16.5 in CBS Sports Fantasy football drafts. Mixon is being drafted ahead of running backs Travis Etienne Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, and Rachaad White, who are all rated ahead of the 27-year-old in SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings. Mixon is playing in a Houston offense that is loaded with talent, which could limit his overall number of touches in 2024. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 20 wide receivers for 2024 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

