Depth charts are critical to forming a Fantasy football strategy. You should take into account talent and opportunity when creating your 2024 Fantasy football rankings, and where a player appears on a depth chart will strongly affect your chances of becoming one of the top sleepers or breakouts. New locations, new quarterbacks and new locker room competition will drastically change the 2024 Fantasy football projections. Receiver Darnell Mooney signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Falcons and will catch passes from Kirk Cousins this season. Mooney hasn't had more than 40 receptions in the last two seasons, but could his move to Atlanta lead to a rise in in the 2024 Fantasy football WR rankings? As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. The 26-year-old set a career-high in yards per reception (16.9) to finish with 1,114 yards, the second-most yards in his five-year career. The 16.9 yards per reception was a significant leap from the season before (11.6), so it may be difficult for Metcalf to surpass 1,100 yards again unless he has an increase in receptions. Metcalf had 66 receptions last season, the second-lowest of his career.

Metcalf has recorded at least 900 yards in each of his five NFL seasons. He's been a consistent performer, but the yards per reception gave him a huge boost last year that can be hard to duplicate. He was fifth in the NFL in yards per reception after ranking 62nd and 45th in that category the previous two years. Geno Smith enters year three as the Seahawks starter and his passing yards, yards per attempt and QBR all dropped from year one to year two. Metcalf is going ahead of receivers like Stefon Diggs and Michael Pittman, who the model has as higher-ranked options.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He missed just three total games over his first three NFL seasons, racking up more than 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns each year. However, he missed five full games and parts of two other games last season, posting career lows in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow missed the final seven games of the season due to a wrist injury, so there are multiple health concerns surrounding Higgins. The 25-year-old wideout did post a career-best 15.6 yards per reception and commanded a 37% air yards share in the offense, but his target share could dip after the Bengals drafted Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round. There are too many concerns surrounding Higgins to make him a viable option at his current ADP, with the model recommending several other receivers who are available later in Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 20 wide receivers for 2024 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid, and which receiver will fail to live up to expectations? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Jaylen Waddle in 2023, and find out.