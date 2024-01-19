The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the NFL. After resting starters in Week 18 and enjoying a bye during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024, the 49ers should be fresh for the Divisional Round on Saturday. San Francisco will host Green Bay, which ranked 28th in run defense during the regular season. That could make 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey a popular option for NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football lineups.

How much exposure should you have to McCaffrey and the 49ers in general as they take on the Packers and who else is in a position to put up week-winning numbers?

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. The seventh-year receiver out of Penn State notched his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and his fourth in the last five years with a torrid finish to the season. He caught 30 passes for 418 yards and a touchdown in his final five games of the season to finish with 83 receptions for 1,024 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Eagles, Godwin continued his string of strong performances by catching five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 32-9 win. Now he'll take on a Lions pass defense that ranked 27th in the NFL this season and that gave up 367 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns to the Rams last week. Those are big reasons why the model ranks him as a top Fantasy football wide receiver for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over the Browns, stumbles big-time and doesn't crack the top five at his position. Stroud was impressive in his playoff debut, particularly considering the Browns allowed only 164.7 passing yards to opponents during the regular season.

Stroud and the Texans will now travel to square off against the Baltimore Ravens, a defense that gave up just 16.5 points per game this season, which ranked first in the NFL. The Ravens also ranked first in the NFL in sacks with 60, which will make Stroud uncomfortable in the pocket. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings.

