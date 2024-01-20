The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Divisional Round on Saturday. San Francisco features one of the most well-rounded offenses in the NFL, with MVP hopeful Christian McCaffrey leading all running backs during the regular season with a staggering 1,459 rushing yards. McCaffrey will face a Packers run defense that finished the regular season ranked 28th, so he could be popular option for NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football lineups.

McCaffrey also hasn't played for two weeks. Does worry about rust make you think twice about selecting him for your NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football picks? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you're nailing any difficult start-sit decisions. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for the NFL Divisional Round from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. Head to SportsLine now to see its NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bills running back James Cook. The second-year RB from Georgia successfully rounded out Buffalo's pass-heavy offense this season, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,122 rushing yards on 237 attempts. He had a whopping 18 carries for 79 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Bills cruised to a 31-17 win on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Cook will get plenty of work in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs. Kansas City's defense ranked fourth in the league against the pass this season, which will make Josh Allen's job more difficult. Since Kansas City is ranked 17th against the rush, Cook is expected to take over some of Buffalo's offensive workload. This is a big reason why the model ranks him as a top Fantasy football running back for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over the Browns, stumbles big-time and doesn't crack the top five at his position. Stroud was impressive in his playoff debut, particularly considering the Browns allowed only 164.7 passing yards to opponents during the regular season.

Stroud and the Texans will now travel to square off against the Baltimore Ravens, a defense that gave up just 16.5 points per game this season, which ranked first in the NFL. The Ravens also ranked first in the NFL in sacks with 60, which will make Stroud uncomfortable in the pocket. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings.

If your fantasy football season has concluded, there's still plenty of content for you to take advantage of at CBS Sports. They have a full PPR mock draft for 2024 featuring our top fantasy experts. See where every player landed in their mock draft to get a jump-start on your opponents. All of their top fantasy experts also revealed their top 24 players, including a stunner by Chris Towers at running back. There's are also comprehensive dynasty QB rankings to help you get a jump-start on who to keep, including a surprising ranking for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw just 85 passes this season.

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of stars like Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking WR comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.