As one of the most versatile offensive threats in the NFL, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the most tantalizing options in Fantasy football. However, injury issues and the fact that he plays in one of the most loaded offenses in the NFL have made him something of a boom-or-bust prospect. Samuel had 1,117 scrimmage yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 2023 but he had three games where he finished with 32 scrimmage yards or fewer without a touchdown and missed two more contests.

So where exactly should you be targeting Samuel in 2024 and are some of the other potential 2024 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of? A reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you're getting maximum value out of every pick in your upcoming drafts. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The 29-year-old missed six games last season and was relatively silent from a Fantasy perspective in three other games. He was released by the Packers and signed with the Vikings, who will have either Sam Darnold or rookie J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.

Jones played all 17 games in 2022, racking up over 1,500 scrimmage yards on 272 touches, and he only missed two games in 2021. He ranks fifth in yards per carry, fifth in rush success rate and sixth in yards after contact per attempt among all running backs with at least 300 carries over the last five years. Jones will be playing behind a strong Minnesota offensive line, which is one reason why the model has him ranked ahead of running backs like James Conner, Raheem Mostert and Austin Ekeler. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick rewrote the NCAA record books while at LSU en route to winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Daniels set the NCAA single-season passer rating mark (208.0) last year and became the first player in FBS history with 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. He replaces the departed Sam Howell as Washington's starting QB after Howell led the NFL in pass attempts last year.

The Commanders have a new head coach and offensive coordinator, with the latter being former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury. He has familiarity with Heisman-winning dual-threat QBs as he coached Kyler Murray to top 10 rankings in terms of QB Fantasy points in each of Murray's first three NFL seasons. Daniels will get a bonafide No. 1 wideout in Terry McLaurin, as well as arguably the best pass-catching RB in the league with newcomer Austin Ekeler joining the Washington backfield. So, Daniels is equipped with both a play caller and the weapons that should ease his learning curve as a rookie, which are huge reasons why the model has Daniels as a top-15 QB in its Fantasy football rankings 2024. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions running back David Montgomery as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. After four seasons in Chicago, Montgomery signed with Detroit during the offseason and rushed for 1,015 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns and he finished as the No. 17 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

However, he was a virtual non-factor in the passing game for Detroit and the presence of Jahmyr Gibbs will severely limit his production potential. Montgomery caught 16 passes for 117 yards and he played roughly half of Detroit's snaps over the last eight games including the postseason. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as RB25, behind backs like Zamir White and Nick Chubb who are being drafted later. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.