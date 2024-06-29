Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa relied heavily on his receivers to gain yards after the catch last season, as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both top-12 players in that statistic. Tagovailoa finished the season first in the league in passing yards, but he was only the QB9 in the Fantasy football rankings. He rarely runs the ball, which limits his overall Fantasy production. Could he turn into one of the 2024 Fantasy football busts?

Tagovailoa also has matchups against San Francisco and Cleveland looming down the stretch of the regular season, so those could be playoff games for his Fantasy owners. The 49ers and Browns both had strong pass defenses last year, and strength of schedule is something to consider when you build your Fantasy football strategy. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. The 27-year-old had a disappointing 2023 season with Arizona, catching 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Brown dealt with inconsistent quarterback play, but that will not be the case this year after he agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

He is penciled into a starting wide receiver spot alongside the NFL's best quarterback and one of the league's best coaches. Brown has flashed his potential and big-play ability, going over 1,000 receiving yards while catching six touchdowns with the Ravens in 2021. He is primed for a career resurgence in Kansas City, as Patrick Mahomes is desperate for another elite weapon.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. Only three rookies have finished as top-10 Fantasy quarterbacks since 2013, but Williams has a chance to join that group this season. Chicago has suddenly turned into a perfect situation for a new quarterback, with wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze on the roster.

The Bears also have tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift, so Williams is not lacking weapons heading into his first NFL campaign. The No. 1 overall pick has a strong arm and additional upside as a mobile quarterback who can rack up rushing touchdowns. His situation with the Bears is as ideal as you will find for a rookie quarterback, making him one of the top Fantasy football breakouts this season.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Allen was acquired by the Bears in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Cal standout spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers after entering the NFL as a second round pick. During his stint with the Chargers, Allen compiled a resume that will have him in the Hall of Fame discussion when he hangs up his cleats.

Chicago traded for Allen with the intention of surrounding rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with as many weapons as possible. While he was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL during his tenure with the Chargers, the model is calling for him to fall short of expectations in 2024. The 32-year-old wide receiver has a current ADP of 80 in standard PPR leagues, and is being picked ahead of guys like Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams. There will undoubtedly be some growing pains for Williams as a rookie, and Allen will be competing for targets with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet.

