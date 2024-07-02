The 2024 NFL season will begin with Chiefs vs. Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 and Fantasy football managers might find themselves debating Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes early in their upcoming 2024 Fantasy football drafts. Mahomes has been the most prolific passer of the last five years but Jackson has been by far the most prolific running quarterback during that span. So, depending on your league settings, which is likely to be more valuable during the upcoming season?

Having a reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you're getting maximum value out of every pick as you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. They can also help you stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news to identify potential 2024 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. The 27-year-old had a disappointing 2023 season with Arizona, catching 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Brown dealt with inconsistent quarterback play, but that will not be the case this year after he agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

He is penciled into a starting wide receiver spot alongside the NFL's best quarterback and one of the league's best coaches. Brown has flashed his potential and big-play ability, going over 1,000 receiving yards while catching six touchdowns with the Ravens in 2021. He is primed for a career resurgence in Kansas City, as Patrick Mahomes is desperate for another elite weapon. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. Only three rookies have finished as top-10 Fantasy quarterbacks since 2013, but Williams has a chance to join that group this season. Chicago has suddenly turned into a perfect situation for a new quarterback, with wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze on the roster.

The Bears also have tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift, so Williams is not lacking weapons heading into his first NFL campaign. The No. 1 overall pick has a strong arm and additional upside as a mobile quarterback who can rack up rushing touchdowns. His situation with the Bears is as ideal as you will find for a rookie quarterback, making him one of the top Fantasy football breakouts this season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. The veteran running back is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance at age 31 last season, rushing for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 25 catches for 175 yards and three more scores to finish as a top-five running back in PPR leagues. However, Mostert's touchdown dependency creates the possibility for regression even before you consider the threat posed by second-year running back De'Von Achane.

As a rookie, Achane produced 997 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in just 11 games and late in the season the two backs were splitting touches almost right down the middle. As the younger, cheaper and more explosive back, Achane is a clear threat to further usurp Mostert's touches in 2024 and that's a big reason why the model barely ranks Mostert among its top 20 running backs for the upcoming season. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.