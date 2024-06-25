The start of the regular season is less than 100 days away. With football on the horizon, it's time to start researching for your 2024 fantasy football draft prep. Every year there are Fantasy football sleepers who outperform their Fantasy football ADP. Last year, players like tight end Sam LaPorta, wide receiver Puka Nacua, and running back Kyren Williams came out of nowhere to lead savvy owners to successful seasons. On the flip side, there will always be numerous players who fall short of expectations and become Fantasy football busts. A year ago, running backs Aaron Jones and Tony Pollard were among the biggest fantasy busts in the league. Who should you avoid this year?

It's critical to target 2024 Fantasy football sleepers and 2024 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2024 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The former Florida tight end is one of the most physically gifted players to ever enter the NFL, but after going over 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2021, Pitts has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies. The Falcons added a proven quarterback this offseason in Kirk Cousins, and the model is calling for a massive uptick in Pitts' fantasy production.

New Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson runs a system that is dependent on production from the tight end position. Pitts is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and he is now playing in a system that will prioritize his role in Atlanta's offense. Pitts currently has an ADP of 100 and is going in the ninth round on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The Ohio State product is the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer and it shows in just about every aspect of his game. He's a quality route runner with a prototypical frame (6-foot-3 and 209 pounds) and elite body control. He's also been one of the most productive wide receivers in football the last two seasons.

Harrison caught 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns over his final two seasons and was a two-time unanimous First-Team All-American. He was also awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2023 as the nation's top receiver. Now he'll head to Arizona as the top option in a Cardinals passing offense that should be improved with Kyler Murray healthy again and those are big reasons why the model ranks him as a top-10 receiver in his rookie season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Allen was acquired by the Bears in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Cal standout spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers after entering the NFL as a second round pick. During his stint with the Chargers, Allen compiled a resume that will have him in the Hall of Fame discussion when he hangs up his cleats.

Chicago traded for Allen with the intention of surrounding rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with as many weapons as possible. While he was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL during his tenure with the Chargers, the model is calling for him to fall short of expectations in 2024. The 32-year-old wide receiver has a current ADP of 80 in standard PPR leagues, and is being picked ahead of guys like Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams. There will undoubtedly be some growing pains for Williams as a rookie, and Allen will be competing for targets with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.