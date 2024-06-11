The 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and owners everywhere are crafting their 2024 Fantasy football rankings. Several teams landed star quarterbacks in the draft, including the Commanders (Jayden Daniels) and Bears (Caleb Williams). Daniels and Williams are expected to be among the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts, but they are also going to go off the board faster than other 2024 Fantasy football rookies. How early should you target them during your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep? Choosing between a proven veteran and a high-upside rookie is one of the most critical decisions to make with your 2024 Fantasy football picks.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. Fantasy owners might be wary of drafting Dobbins after his 2022 season was ended by a torn ACL and his 2023 campaign ended with a torn Achilles in Week 1. He signed with the Chargers in the offseason, reuniting with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Dobbins told reporters that he felt fully healthy at the end of April, giving him a full summer to prepare for the 2024 season. Gus Edwards is the only other notable running back on the roster, and they will play in a familiar scheme under Roman. Dobbins has been productive when he has stayed healthy, so he is a high-upside player who is undervalued due to his injury history. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The son of the Hall of Famer of the same name, the younger Harrison was a two-time consensus All-American at Ohio State. He led the Big Ten in receptions, yards per catch and receiving touchdowns in 2023, and he led all of Division I in receiving scores over the last two seasons combined. Besides his pedigree and production, Harrison landing in an ideal situation makes him an intriguing breakout candidate.

The Cardinals lost Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore in the offseason, their two leading receivers in terms of catches last year. There's a huge void out wide for Arizona, and Harrison gets to catch passes from a proven NFL QB in Kyler Murray, unlike many other top-drafted wideouts who went to teams with QB concerns. With the Cards coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, they're expected to struggle again, so being behind often in games plays to Harrison's advantage with Arizona needing to throw the ball. The SportsLine model slots Harrison above DeAndre Hopkins in its 2024 Fantasy football rankings, and it has him as the top rookie wideout in Fantasy. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Allen was acquired by the Bears in an offseason trade with the Chargers with the intention of surrounding rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with as many weapons as possible. Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers after entering the league as a second-round pick out of Cal.

While Allen was highly productive during his tenure with the Chargers, the model is calling for him to fall short of expectations in Chicago. The 32-year-old wide receiver has a 2024 Fantasy football ADP of 80 in standard PPR leagues, picked ahead of players like Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams. There will undoubtedly be some growing pains for Williams as a rookie, and Allen will be competing for targets with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

