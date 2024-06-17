Even when Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury in his throwing arm in Week 11 last season, the Bengals scored more than 25 points in four of their final seven games of the season with Jake Browning at quarterback. The Bengals lost Joe Mixon, but added Zack Moss to their backfield, so should Moss climb up your 2024 Fantasy football rankings? Mixon averaged 4.1 yards per rush or fewer in his last five seasons, while Moss averaged better than that in four of his five NFL campaigns. Should Moss be considered towards the top of your 2024 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. The 25-year-old is coming off a torn Achilles, suffered in Week 1 of the season with the Ravens. But Dobbins found a new home with the Chargers and after Austin Ekeler left Los Angeles for Washington, Dobbins may be asked to play the most substantial role of his career. Dobbins spent his first three seasons with the Ravens, who often use a running back-by-committee approach, along with Lamar Jackson as an elite rushing quarterback.

Dobbins joins his former Ravens teammate Gus Edwards with the Chargers. Although Justin Herbert can run, he's not Lamar Jackson so those running backs should receive plenty of opportunities. Coach Jim Harbaugh is making his return to the NFL this season with the Chargers and the last time he was a head coach, his 49ers ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing. Dobbins has rushed for 5.8 yards per carry compared to Edwards' 4.9 ypc over their time in Baltimore, so Dobbins could have a strong chance at taking over as the primary back in an offense that has produced elite Fantasy football play from the running back position over the last few seasons.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was unsurprisingly the first non-quarterback selected this year. Harrison, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, had more than 1,200 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns in each of his final two seasons at Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 receiver has been trained for the NFL seemingly since birth with his father being one of the best receivers in NFL history and he proved he's more than just his last name at Ohio State.

Harrison had at least 100 receiving yards in eight of 12 games last season, including often playing his best against the top competition. He scored at least one touchdown in 10 of 12 contests and had three games with at least 160 yards. The rookie is expected to immediately become the team's WR1 after Marquese Brown signed with the Chiefs and Harrison is the most naturally talented wide receiver in the organization. The Cardinals may find themselves trailing often and by wide margins, resulting in Kyler Murray needing to throw and seek out Harrison often, making him a prime candidate to become a 2024 Fantasy football breakout.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Tagovailoa entered the 2023 season with health concerns after sustaining multiple concussions in 2022, but he was the QB5 in Fantasy scoring over the first eight weeks of the season. He struggled after that point, ranked QB20 from Week 9 on with just 245.3 passing yards and 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Tagovailoa does not add rushing value and has not proven he can sustain a high level for an entire season. He did not complete a full 17-game NFL schedule until last year, and even then, he struggled to deliver consistent results.

