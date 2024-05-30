The NFL schedule has been released and owners are already diving into their 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. After months of speculation, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded from the Bills to the Texans just before the NFL Draft. Diggs has eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards in his last five seasons and now will join a talented Texans offense featuring C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Tank Dell and Nico Collins, upending the 2024 Fantasy football rankings.

How will Diggs' presence affect the likes of Collins, who finished last season with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, in the 2024 Fantasy football WR rankings? Reliable Fantasy football rankings 2024 can help you extract value out of all of your 2024 Fantasy football picks. It's critical to target 2024 Fantasy football sleepers and 2024 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2024 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons have made several changes this offseason that will positively affect Pitts' Fantasy value. Atlanta signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. Cousins targeted tight ends on 27% of his passes in 2023, the fifth most of any QB in the NFL in 2024.

Pitts should also benefit from the departure of fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, a favorite of former head coach Arthur Smith who often poached snaps from Pitts. The talented tight end played all 17 games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending MCL sprain in his right knee in Week 11 of the 2022 campaign. Pitts eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season and is expected to be heavily involved in Atlanta's new-look offense in 2024.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will begin his season on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field against the Titans and the expectations are high that he'll be able to produce from the outset.

Williams walks into an ideal situation where he's surrounded by offensive weapons, with Chicago adding Keenan Allen, first-round pick Rome Odunze and Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift to a group that already includes D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns while adding 27 rushing touchdowns in his career and the model views him as a top-10 quarterback for 2024.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. After totaling 19 touchdowns through his first eight NFL seasons, Mostert topped that in 2023 alone by leading the league with 21 scores. He also racked up a career-high 1,187 scrimmage yards, and while the yardage was in line with his previous season, the touchdowns scream outlier. Mostert never had more than 10 scores in any previous season and will enter 2024 as the NFL's oldest starting running back at 32.

Nearly a decade younger is teammate De'Von Achane, the league's most explosive runner with 7.8 yards per carry in 2023. There were six games last year in which both backs were fully healthy, and there was a nearly even split of touches, 93 to 89. The veteran also fumbled four times last year, second-most among running backs. Add in that Miami drafted running back Jaylen Wright, who ranked third in the NCAA with 7.4 yards per carry last year, and the Dolphins won't lean as heavily on Mostert with multiple options at their disposal.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.