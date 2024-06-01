The 2024 NFL season is still four months away, but 2024 Fantasy football draft prep has already begun. There are always Fantasy football sleepers who are flying under the radar, and there are also Fantasy football breakouts set to make a major impact. Cincinnati Bengals fans are hoping Zack Moss turns into one of the top 2024 Fantasy football picks after coming over from Indianapolis. Moss rushed for 794 yards and five touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 192 yards and two scores for the Colts last season. Moss could be the RB1 in Cincinnati, which would lead to an uptick in his usage rate.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons have made several changes this offseason that will positively affect Pitts' Fantasy value. Atlanta signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. Cousins targeted tight ends on 27% of his passes in 2023, the fifth most of any QB in the NFL in 2024.

Pitts should also benefit from the departure of fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, a favorite of former head coach Arthur Smith who often poached snaps from Pitts. The talented tight end played all 17 games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending MCL sprain in his right knee in Week 11 of the 2022 campaign. Pitts eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season and is expected to be heavily involved in Atlanta's new-look offense in 2024. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will begin his season on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field against the Titans and the expectations are high that he'll be able to produce from the outset.

Williams walks into an ideal situation where he's surrounded by offensive weapons, with Chicago adding Keenan Allen, first-round pick Rome Odunze and Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift to a group that already includes D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns while adding 27 rushing touchdowns in his career and the model views him as a top-10 quarterback for 2024. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Allen ranked third among wide receivers in Fantasy points per game last year, finishing as the WR8 overall. He commanded a whopping 31% target share and showed no signs of slowing down as he entered the latter stages of his career.

However, he will have to overcome new obstacles in Chicago like playing with a rookie quarterback. He also has more competition for targets from teammates D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze than he had with the Chargers. Allen relied heavily on his target share to produce strong Fantasy numbers, so the model recommends avoiding the veteran with your 2024 Fantasy football picks. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

