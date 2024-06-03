The release of the 2024 NFL schedule means it's time to begin 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow square off for the fourth straight regular season and owners won't have to wait long for that matchup since it comes in Week 2 after the defending champions open with the Ravens on Thursday Night Football on September 5. Kansas City won with a stronger defense last season, so how should this change in philosophy affect your 2024 Fantasy football rankings? Should you move Mahomes down your 2024 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons have made several changes this offseason that will positively affect Pitts' Fantasy value. Atlanta signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. Cousins targeted tight ends on 27% of his passes in 2023, the fifth most of any QB in the NFL in 2024.

Pitts should also benefit from the departure of fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, a favorite of former head coach Arthur Smith who often poached snaps from Pitts. The talented tight end played all 17 games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending MCL sprain in his right knee in Week 11 of the 2022 campaign. Pitts eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season and is expected to be heavily involved in Atlanta's new-look offense in 2024. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

The model is also projecting Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. Last year's Heisman Trophy winner passed for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns at LSU. After averaging 1,009.5 rushing yards and 10.5 touchdowns over his last two seasons in college, the 6-foot-3 quarterback has the makeup of an elite dual-threat quarterback.

Quarterbacks with the ability to run and score are major assets in Fantasy football. Jalen Hurts was QB2 despite ranking 14th in passing yards and Lamar Jackson was QB4 despite being 15th in passing yards last season. Daniels showcased the ability to throw at college and with weapons such as Terry McLaurin as WR1, Zach Ertz at tight end and Austin Ekeler in the backfield, Daniels has upside to break out as a top starting Fantasy football quarterback. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Allen ranked third among wide receivers in Fantasy points per game last year, finishing as the WR8 overall. He commanded a whopping 31% target share and showed no signs of slowing down as he entered the latter stages of his career.

However, he will have to overcome new obstacles in Chicago like playing with a rookie quarterback. He also has more competition for targets from teammates D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze than he had with the Chargers. Allen relied heavily on his target share to produce strong Fantasy numbers, so the model recommends avoiding the veteran with your 2024 Fantasy football picks. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

