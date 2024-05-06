The 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, which means all eyes have turned to the 2024 NFL schedule. Rosters will remain mostly unchanged from now until training camp, so it is not too early to start forming your 2024 Fantasy football rankings. There are plenty of 2024 Fantasy football rookies rookies who will help their owners win leagues this season, especially since multiple quarterbacks went off the board early in the draft. Caleb Williams is entering an enticing situation in Chicago, as he already has weapons in Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze. Williams also has two strong tight ends, Gerald Everett and Cole Kmet, and can use his legs to increase his Fantasy production. Is he one of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts you should add to your 2024 Fantasy football lineups?

With a reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings, you can identify potential 2024 Fantasy football sleepers, 2024 Fantasy football breakouts and 2024 Fantasy football busts to ensure that you're getting maximum value out of all of your 2024 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. Despite battling injuries over his first two seasons, Dobbins produced 1,487 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns on 251 touches and averaged a staggering 5.9 yards per attempt. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him again in 2023, as he only played in one game before a torn Achilles ended his season.

However, the fact remains that Dobbins remains one of the most productive backs in the NFL on a per-touch basis and he'll have a new opportunity to lead a backfield with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. The model ranks him as a top-20 running back for the upcoming season. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison has all the tools to become an instant star in the NFL, and Arizona is in desperate need of him to fill that role. Harrison was a standout at Ohio State, catching 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

He has size, runs routes like a veteran and can make catches in traffic, setting him up for success at the next level. The Cardinals will give him plenty of targets during his rookie season, as he immediately slots in as the top wide receiver on the depth chart. Quarterback Kyler Murray is fully healthy after missing the first part of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury, which makes Harrison an even better breakout pick. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. After years of struggling offensively, it's hard for Bears fans to wrap their heads around the embarrassment of riches they have offensively, but that's the position they find themselves in. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will have Allen, D.J. Moore, rookie Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift at his disposal in what could be a dynamic Chicago offense.

Allen is still at the top of his game, evidenced by his 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 games last season. However, there will only be so many targets to go around and he could find himself as the odd man out in certain situations. He's in the last year of his contract, prefers working out of the slot, and Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has a long history of utilizing two tight end sets. Those are all big reasons why the model ranks Allen as WR19 after he finished as WR8 in 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.