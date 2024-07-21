The Houston Texans have a star-studded wide receiver room, potentially moving the entire team up the 2024 Fantasy football rankings. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off a dynamic rookie season, but figuring out the Texans depth chart could be a challenge for anyone starting their 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, with wideouts Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs battling for receptions. Should you include any of them in your 2024 Fantasy football picks? The 2024 NFL season is still two months away, but it is the perfect time to begin creating your 2024 Fantasy football strategy. Which 2024 Fantasy football sleepers are flying under the radar, and which 2024 Fantasy football busts need to be avoided?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse ball carrier and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons, racking up 52 total touchdowns for the Vikings and Bills during that stretch. Diggs now heads to Houston as a featured wide receiver for young quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a breakout rookie season.

Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning a Pro Bowl nod. The Texans also have Nico Collins and Tank Dell in their wide receiver room, but Diggs could certainly step right in as the top target. SportsLine's model believes Diggs is being overlooked due to the other weapons in Houston's offense, ranking him ahead of wide receivers like Mike Evans, DJ Moore and Deebo Samuel, who are all going off the board before Diggs in average Fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Indianapolis signal caller would have been a Fantasy breakout last year if not for injuries limiting him to just four games. He averaged nearly 30 Fantasy points per game in the two contests that he started and finished, which would have put him on pace to be the QB1 overall.

Richardson finished with 577 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while adding 136 rushing yards and four more scores. There are not many quarterbacks in the league who can provide the versatility that Richardson offers to Fantasy owners, so his ceiling is as high as any player at his position. SportsLine's model ranks Richardson ahead of proven quarterbacks like Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Giants receiver Malik Nabors as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He was second in college football in receiving yards and tied for third in touchdowns. The 6-foot receiver was one of the most dominant players in college football last season and he enters the 2024 Fantasy football season with huge expectations. Maybe a little inflated expectations based on his ADP.

The rookie is being selected ahead of established receivers such as Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk in 2024 Fantasy football drafts. However, the Giants offense hasn't produced a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was catching passes from Eli Manning in 2018. Daniel Jones has proven unable to stay healthy over the majority of his career and if Jones suffers another injury, Nabers will be catching passes from Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito. There's a lot to be excited about regarding Nabers' natural talent, but the Giants may not be the best landing spot for him to develop into a near-top 25 Fantasy football wide receiver as a rookie, which is where he's being selected despite being ranked outside the top 35 according to the SportsLine model. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

