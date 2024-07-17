Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was one of the potential Fantasy football breakouts heading into his rookie season, but he was limited to just 98 drop-backs due to a shoulder injury. His playmaking ability was on display prior to his injury and he will be behind an offensive line that ranked top-10 in pressure rate and yards per carry last season. The Colts added another weapon when they drafted wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who joins a roster that includes Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. Could Richardson be one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers due to last season's injury?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse ball carrier and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons, racking up 52 total touchdowns for the Vikings and Bills during that stretch. Diggs now heads to Houston as a featured wide receiver for young quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a breakout rookie season.

Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning a Pro Bowl nod. The Texans also have Nico Collins and Tank Dell in their wide receiver room, but Diggs could certainly step right in as the top target. SportsLine's model believes Diggs is being overlooked due to the other weapons in Houston's offense, ranking him ahead of wide receivers like Mike Evans, DJ Moore and Deebo Samuel, who are all going off the board before Diggs in average Fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Los Angeles had to cut ties with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason to salvage a desolate salary cap situation. After adding protection for Justin Herbert in the first round by selecting Notre Dame OL Joe Alt, the Chargers scored McConkey in round two with the No. 34 overall pick.

McConkey caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years as a contributor at Georgia and also added four rushing touchdowns. Considered one of the nation's premier route runners, McConkey boosted his draft profile by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and now he's expected to start in the slot for the Chargers. He's already drawing rave reviews at Chargers OTAs and the model ranks him ahead of rookies who went in the first round like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions quarterback Jared Goff as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Goff became the second-highest paid quarterback (per year) when he signed a four-year contract extension with the Lions worth up to $212 million. He finished last year as the QB7 overall in Fantasy football, but he was the QB13 among quarterbacks with six or more starts.

Goff is not a mobile quarterback, so he relies heavily on touchdowns to produce as a Fantasy quarterback. The Lions also have a pair of elite running backs in the backfield, so they do not need Goff to post eye-popping numbers on a weekly basis. Goff is the sixth quarterback off the board in average Fantasy drafts, but SportsLine's model has him just inside the top 15 in its rankings. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

