A who's who of quarterbacks were injured last year like Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins. While they're all still top 2024 Fantasy football picks, 2024 Fantasy football injuries will stress the importance of having a quality backup quarterback on your roster. Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield may not be the kinds of players who will slot high in the Fantasy football rankings 2024, but they are serviceable QB2 options who could prevent you from running to the 2024 Fantasy football waiver wire if your top quarterback goes down. Consistency is a plus when it comes to your QB2, but who should you target with your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep to add quality depth to your team?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse ball carrier and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns running back Nick Chubb. After making four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019-2022, Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Steelers last season that wound up requiring two surgeries. One to repair his medial capsule (meniscus and MCL) in his left leg in September and then another to repair his ACL in November.

However, Chubb is already running and while the exact timetable for his return isn't known, there's optimism that he could be back on the field early in 2024. Chubb is currently the 36th running back off the board in early CBS Sports PPR drafts but the model is predicting he finishes as a top-24 running back. He's averaged 5.3 yards per carry throughout his career and runs behind one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in football and will be a clear factor if he can get healthy. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Zamir White. A 2022 fourth-rounder, White handled backup duties last year behind Josh Jacobs and produced 451 rushing yards and one touchdown. However, he showed that he can be a bell cow back over the last four weeks of the season when Jacobs was sidelined. White drew the start in each of those four games, averaged 114.3 scrimmage yards, and ranked ninth amongst RBs in Fantasy points over that span.

With Jacobs now off to Green Bay, and Vegas only adding backup-caliber RBs in the offseason, White will get his opportunity as a full-time starter. White thoroughly outproduced Jacobs last year, averaging 4.3 ypc carried to Jacobs' 3.5, and with a second-year QB in Aidan O'Connell under center, the Raiders should lean heavily on the run. White currently has an 11th-round Fantasy football ADP but he'd be a steal that late in drafts as the SportsLine advanced model has him on par with Alvin Kamara, who is being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. He's being selected as a top-five tight end in 2024 Fantasy football drafts in ADP despite finishing outside the top 10 at the position in Fantasy football scoring last season. He was 10th among tight ends in receiving yards (673) and eighth in receptions (73). The second-year player is likely in line for a higher target share with Stefon Diggs in Houston and Gabe Davis in Jacksonville, but the Buffalo offense also may not be as dynamic without Diggs to open up opportunities for Kincaid in the middle of the field.

The potential for an increased target share is drastically affecting his ADP, but Fantasy football players may be overlooking the offense's lack of explosiveness to keep drives going and score touchdowns. The SportsLine model has Kincaid ranked at TE10 and a tier below a cluster of options above him. Given Kincaid's lack of proven NFL success and him being selected ahead of tight ends such as George Kittle and Kyle Pitts, the model suggests passing on Kincaid and finding value at tight end elsewhere in 2024 Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

