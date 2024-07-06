It's been a busy NFL offseason and Fantasy football managers will be trying to assess the fallout ahead of their 2024 Fantasy football drafts. Running back movement was rampant this offseason, with Derrick Henry joining the Ravens, Joe Mixon joining the Texans and Josh Jacobs signing with the Packers. So how might a change of scenery impact the productivity for a handful of backs who have been among the most productive in the NFL in recent years?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots running back Antonio Gibson. The 25-year-old landed in New England this offseason, signing a three-year deal after spending time as a backup in Washington last year. Gibson rushed for 265 yards and one touchdown while catching 48 passes for 389 yards and two more scores.

He adds versatility to New England's offense, joining Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart. Gibson ranked first in missed tackles forced per attempt and eighth in yards after contact per attempt last season, so his ceiling is high as an explosive playmaker. His ability to make plays as a rusher and receiver is why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of running backs like Jerome Ford, Ezekiel Elliott and Gus Edwards, who all have a higher ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year has battled injuries the last two seasons, missing eight games in 2022 and then five in 2023. Combine that with the emergence of Puka Nacua, and Kupp has become a bit overlooked in Fantasy football circles.

He's the 23rd wide receiver off the board on average but the model thinks he has top-15 potential in CBS Sports PPR leagues. Kupp had a 31.7% red zone target rate in 2023 and his 31.3% target rate against man-to-man coverage was the fourth-highest in the NFL. If he's healthy, he can still be an elite wide receiver and there's value potential with Kupp going in the middle rounds. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

