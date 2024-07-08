With the first three overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft being quarterbacks, Fantasy football players may be inclined to select one of the young, promising prospects in their 2024 Fantasy football drafts as well. But how have rookie quarterbacks fared in their Fantasy football debuts compared to veterans? Texans No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud had the third-most passing yards for a rookie (4,108) in NFL history last year and even with that, he finished as QB11 overall and ninth on a PPR basis. Stroud returned strong value based on his ADP with those results, but it can be a challenge to win your Fantasy football league without a top-five scoring quarterback.

Caleb Williams was selected No. 1 by the Bears with Jayden Daniels going No. 2 overall to the Commanders as those are likely the two-most appealing rookie options for 2024 Fantasy football drafts. But how high should they be in your 2024 Fantasy football rankings? Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots running back Antonio Gibson. The 25-year-old landed in New England this offseason, signing a three-year deal after spending time as a backup in Washington last year. Gibson rushed for 265 yards and one touchdown while catching 48 passes for 389 yards and two more scores.

He adds versatility to New England's offense, joining Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart. Gibson ranked first in missed tackles forced per attempt and eighth in yards after contact per attempt last season, so his ceiling is high as an explosive playmaker. His ability to make plays as a rusher and receiver is why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of running backs like Jerome Ford, Ezekiel Elliott and Gus Edwards, who all have a higher ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Browns running back Nick Chubb. The 28-year-old suffered a brutal knee injury in Week 2 last season, which ultimately needed two different surgeries with his final ACL surgery coming in November. Although there's no definitive timetable yet for his return, Chubb is expected to return this season and when he's on the field, he's one of the best producers in Fantasy football.

When Chubb returns, he'll likely be reinserted as the starter into an offense with Deshaun Watson in his third year in Cleveland with a running back room including Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman. Chubb averaged between 88.9-89.9 rushing yards per game for each of his three seasons between 2020 and 2022 and given that level of consistency, the SportsLine model projects Chubb's production to remain steady as an asset for 2024 Fantasy football lineups. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

