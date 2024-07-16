Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a second consecutive Super Bowl last season, but his Fantasy owners were ultimately left disappointed by his body of work. Mahomes finished as the QB8 in the Fantasy football QB rankings, which did not match his Fantasy football ADP as the first quarterback off the board. Jordan Love, Brock Purdy and Jared Goff all finished ahead of Mahomes, and they were available with later Fantasy football picks. Is Mahomes destined to turn into one of the 2024 Fantasy football busts due to his ADP?

Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are among the top options in the Fantasy football 2024 quarterback rankings, joining signal-callers like Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Young quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Jayden Daniels could all be studs this year as well. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. The young wideout did not quite match his Fantasy expectations last year, but he still posted career highs in targets, receptions, receiving yards and Fantasy points per game. Olave commanded the 13th-most targets per game with a 40% air yardage share, so he has big-play potential.

He will benefit from another year with quarterback Derek Carr, as it took time for them to build rapport last season. They are playing under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who likes to use motion and create YAC opportunities for receivers like Olave. SportsLine's model ranks Olave ahead of wide receivers like Cooper Kupp, Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs, making him a Fantasy football sleeper to target in upcoming drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The 29-year-old was suspended for the entire 2022 season due to gambling, but he showed his potential in his first season with the Jaguars in 2023. He averaged 13.5 Fantasy points per game, finishing as the WR18 in PPR formats as Jacksonville's leading receiver.

Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging more than 13 yards per reception. He is flying under the radar as a Fantasy football sleeper with his new team in Tennessee, playing alongside DeAndre Hopkins and young quarterback Will Levis. The Titans signed Ridley to a $92 million contract, so they are going to do everything they can to get their new playmaker the ball. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about. The model says this running back is a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Breece Hall's huge season, and find out.