Colts running back Jonathan Taylor burst onto the scene as a Fantasy football breakout in 2020, finishing as RB4 during his rookie season. He jumped to the RB1 spot in his second season, making him the consensus No. 1 overall pick in Fantasy football drafts in 2022. Taylor has been a Fantasy football bust since then, playing just 11 games in 2022 due to an ankle injury before missing time on the PUP list and dealing with a contract holdout last year. However, Taylor racked up 704 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over his final eight games in 2023, including a 188-yard performance in the season finale.

He trailed only Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey in Fantasy points per game in the final 11 games of the season, so Taylor's stock is on the rise heading into 2024 Fantasy football drafts. Is he one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers you should include in your Fantasy football lineups? Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots running back Antonio Gibson. The 25-year-old landed in New England this offseason, signing a three-year deal after spending time as a backup in Washington last year. Gibson rushed for 265 yards and one touchdown while catching 48 passes for 389 yards and two more scores.

He adds versatility to New England's offense, joining Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart. Gibson ranked first in missed tackles forced per attempt and eighth in yards after contact per attempt last season, so his ceiling is high as an explosive playmaker. His ability to make plays as a rusher and receiver is why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of running backs like Jerome Ford, Ezekiel Elliott and Gus Edwards, who all have a higher ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Jets wide receiver Mike Williams. The 29-year-old averaged 949.5 yards per game over his previous four seasons with the Chargers before his 2023 campaign was ended after three games due to a torn ACL. The Jets signed Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million to pair alongside Garrett Wilson in what should be a vastly improved New York offense with Aaron Rodgers fully recovered from his torn Achilles.

Williams, at 6-foot-4, could provide a top red zone threat for Rodgers, who led the NFL with 48 red zone touchdowns in the 2020 season. Rodgers and Payton Manning are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 45 touchdowns in the red zone twice in their careers and Williams' size along with Rodgers' precision could be a dangerous combination. Williams said he expects to be ready for Week 1 and he should have a huge role in a highly motivated Jets offense after last year's disastrous performance in New York. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

