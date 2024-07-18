Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been inconsistent over the last two seasons, but he finished with 23.4 Fantasy points per game during his final seven games last year. Stafford and his offensive line were healthy during that stretch, and his health will remain a concern as he heads into the season at 36 years old. He is not one of the first quarterbacks off the board, though, so he could be one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers. Should you include Stafford in your 2024 Fantasy football picks?

Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are both viable options as you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Nacua was among the Fantasy football breakouts last season, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie campaign, while Kupp is a proven veteran. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. The young wideout did not quite match his Fantasy expectations last year, but he still posted career highs in targets, receptions, receiving yards and Fantasy points per game. Olave commanded the 13th-most targets per game with a 40% air yardage share, so he has big-play potential.

He will benefit from another year with quarterback Derek Carr, as it took time for them to build rapport last season. They are playing under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who likes to use motion and create YAC opportunities for receivers like Olave. SportsLine's model ranks Olave ahead of wide receivers like Cooper Kupp, Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs, making him a Fantasy football sleeper to target in upcoming drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson is poised to have a strong Fantasy season, and a large part of that success hinges on Pittman's production. The fifth-year wideout is coming off the best season of his career, catching 109 passes for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns.

He has been the anchor in the Colts' offense since 2021, even though seven quarterbacks have thrown him passes during that stretch. Pittman could have an even higher ceiling with Richardson at quarterback, as the dual-threat weapon will create additional scoring opportunities. SportsLine's model is high on Pittman, ranking him ahead of wide receivers like DK Metcalf, Jaylen Waddle and Tee Higgins. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about. The model says this running back is a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?