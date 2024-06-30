The Broncos decided to part ways with quarterback Russell Wilson, but their replacement options are not ideal. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and unproven quarterback Jarrett Stidham are battling for the starting job, while former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is also in the mix. Head coach Sean Payton has his work cut out for him, and none of those signal callers are popular 2024 Fantasy football picks. On the other end of the spectrum, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely be two of the first quarterbacks off the board in 2024 Fantasy football drafts.

Mahomes has led Kansas City to back-to-back Super Bowl titles, while Jackson posted the highest single-season passing grade of his career last year. Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert will also be popular additions to Fantasy football strategies

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bears running back D'Andre Swift. The 25-year-old spent last season with Philadelphia, finishing with 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries. He joined Chicago in the offseason, where he will take over as the lead running back in the offense.

Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson split time as the top rushers last year, and the Bears clearly felt like they needed to upgrade. Swift ranked 17th in explosive run rate last season, which bodes well as he heads into an offense that is loaded with talent. The model ranks Swift ahead of running backs like David Montgomery, Brian Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris, even though all of them are going off the board before Swift in average Fantasy drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. The former Oklahoma standout battled injuries and inconsistent play during his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but went over the 1,000-yard mark as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Brown is diminutive in size, but is explosive with the ball in his hands and is one of the better route runners in the NFL.

Brown now finds himself in one of the best situations in the league for a wide receiver with his skillset. Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind, and Patrick Mahomes is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the NFL. Brown will have the opportunity to establish himself as the No. 1 outside threat in arguably the most explosive offense in the league in 2024. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

