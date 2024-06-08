Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen has been one of the most consistent Fantasy football picks over the last decade and could be high up the 2024 Fantasy football rankings. Allen has been a Pro Bowler in six of the last seven years, the only exception being 2022 when he missed seven games with injuries. Aside from that campaign, Allen has posted at least 990 receiving yards and six touchdowns in every season since 2017. He missed the final four games with the Chargers last season due to an injury, but still had a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores.

Allen moved from the Chargers to the Bears in the offseason. Chicago has other talented receivers like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, so could that turn Allen into one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. The Chiefs added Brown in the offseason after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign with the Cardinals. He joins an potent situation since he can separate himself from the pack as one of the top targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brown is healthier following the heel injury he suffered last year, so that is another reason he should see an uptick in Fantasy production. He might not rack up 146 targets like he did with the Ravens in 2021, but he will have an opportunity to make chunk plays on a weekly basis alongside the league's best quarterback. SportsLine's model ranks Brown ahead of wide receivers like DJ Moore, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, even though he is available later than all of them according to the 2024 Fantasy football ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Despite playing in a run-first offense with quarterback Justin Fields, Kmet has quietly been a top-10 tight end in each of the last two seasons. Now the expectation is that this will be a much more potent passing offense with the Bears selecting Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even with more mouths to feed in the Chicago offense (Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and D'Andre Swift were all added this offseason), Kmet figures to benefit from a more pass-heavy approach. He's the 15th tight end of the board on average right now but the model is predicting that he finishes as TE5 ahead of stars like George Kittle and Evan Engram. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

