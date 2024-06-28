The 2024 NFL schedule is set, and mandatory minicamp season is in full swing. With training camps right around the corner, it's time for fantasy football managers to start their 2024 fantasy football draft prep. Several prominent players changed teams during the offseason, with Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler all set for new uniforms in 2024. How well each player adjusts to their new surroundings will have a significant impact on their spot in the 2024 fantasy football rankings. Should you target any of the aforementioned players in your 2024 fantasy football picks?

Having a live-updated set of Fantasy football 2024 rankings can allow you to make the most informed decision no matter when your drafts are held and can also help you identify those players most likely to outperform their 2024 Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. After scoring 38 times and producing nearly 3,200 yards from scrimmage combined in 2021 and 2022, Ekeler saw his production drop off considerably in 2023. He missed three games and finished with 1,064 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns to finish as the No. 26 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

However, he'll have a fresh start in 2024 with the Commanders after signing a two-year, $11.4 million contract. He'll face some competition from Brian Robinson Jr. for reps but he's the far superior receiver out of the backfield and that should build in a comfortable floor. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as a top-20 running back for 2024 despite the fact that he's been the 32nd RB off the board on average early this draft season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. The former Oklahoma standout battled injuries and inconsistent play during his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but went over the 1,000-yard mark as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Brown is diminutive in size, but is explosive with the ball in his hands and is one of the better route runners in the NFL.

Brown now finds himself in one of the best situations in the league for a wide receiver with his skillset. Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind, and Patrick Mahomes is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the NFL. Brown will have the opportunity to establish himself as the No. 1 outside threat in arguably the most explosive offense in the league in 2024. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about. The model says this running back is a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Breece Hall's huge season, and find out.