Every NFL offseason involves changes at the wide receiver position, and this year is no different. The 2024 Fantasy football rankings have been juggled with the likes of Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Calvin Ridley and Diontae Johnson switching teams. They have Pro Bowls or All-Pro nods on their resumes, so they could be among the top 2024 Fantasy football picks. Curtis Samuel left Washington for Buffalo, where Josh Allen will be his seventh quarterback in seven seasons. With the many receiver departures for the Bills, Samuel could be one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers to target.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler's numbers took a dip in 2023 amid the Raiders shuffling quarterbacks, head coaches, offensive coordinators and GMs. Even with all of those midseason changes, Adams produced 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. With continuity and stability in Las Vegas, Adams could see his numbers rise to the level they were at from 2020-22, when his average stat line was 122-1,607-16.

The veteran showed an increased rapport with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell towards the end of last year. The wideout had a pair of 100-yard outings over his last four games in 2023, which matches the number of 100-yard games he had over his previous 18 contests. The SportsLine model has Adams on par with Brandon Aiyuk in its 2024 Fantasy football WR rankings, despite the Niners receiver being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bears tight end Cole Kmet. The second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft set career-highs in receptions (73) and yards (719) last year while also having the best catch percentage (81.1%) of his four NFL seasons. He had at least four targets in nine of the final 10 games of the season as Kmet remained a constant focal point in the Chicago offense. He was second on the team behind DJ Moore in receptions, yards and touchdowns (six).

The Bears are expected to start Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, at quarterback in Week One and the adage of a tight end being a quarterback's best friend tends to hold true. Kmet, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound target, had a career-high 93 targets in Justin Fields' rookie season with the Bears and Williams will likely want to seek out Kmet when in trouble like Fields did. Chicago has a stronger wide receiver room this year with the addition of Keenan Allen and drafting Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the size and physical presence of Kmet is sure to be a popular outlet for Williams. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about. The model says this running back is a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry.

