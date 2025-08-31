Draft strategies are being formulated by Fantasy football managers as the 2025 NFL season gets underway on Thursday. Early hype is creating a buzz for a number of players, such as Tampa Bay wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Las Vegas Ashton Jeanty, but are they truly draft-worthy? Many boards have projected Jeanty as a first-round pick, while Egbuka is a 10th-rounder, according to the latest 2025 Fantasy Football ADP.

Other intriguing rookies to monitor include Indianapolis tight end Tyler Warren, Green Bay wide receiver Matthew Golden, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. Which of them are going to become Fantasy football breakouts, and which should you avoid? Who are the other rookies you should be targeting as potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The veteran's price fell after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he and Jordan Mason were "1A-1B" on the depth chart earlier in camp, but that's also creating the potential for value from a proven player. Jones is now the 25th running back off the board on average despite finishing as RB15 last season.

He rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns and was heavily involved in Minnesota's passing attack, catching 51 passes for 408 yards and two more scores. Mason might have an exciting downhill running style, but he missed five games last season and has 250 career touches in three seasons. Jones was able to withstand a career-high 306 touches in his age-30 season and the model ranks him as RB16 for 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, who is being picked outside the top 100, according to the latest ADP data. It's true that Dobbins has suffered numerous leg injuries throughout his career, including a torn Achilles in Week 1 of 2023. But Denver is the perfect landing spot for the 26-year-old Dobbins. The former second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dobbins can get Fantasy owners points on the ground and through the air. In 13 games last season, he rushed 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 average) and nine touchdowns. He also converted 47 first downs on the ground and six in the passing game. He caught 32 passes for 153 yards a year ago. In parts of four seasons in the league, he has rushed for 2,252 yards and 21 touchdowns, and has 330 yards receiving with another touchdown. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.50)

7. Derrick Henry (7.93)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.90)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.66)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.95)