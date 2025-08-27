Paying attention to offseason roster moves is crucial when it comes to building a Fantasy football strategy, as they help identify Fantasy football sleepers and Fantasy football busts. It can also pave the way for Fantasy football breakouts, which might be the case in Los Angeles. Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams retired right when training camp began, leaving a void for some of the rookies on the roster to fill. Ole Miss product Tre Harris has a unique blend of size and speed, and he is coming off a first-team All-SEC campaign.

Harris is sitting behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston on the depth chart, but there are plenty of passes to go around with Justin Herbert at the controls. Should you add Harris to your 2025 Fantasy football lineups? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns tight end David Njoku. The 29-year-old is coming off the best Fantasy per-game season of his career, finishing as the TE4 in Fantasy points per game. He missed seven games due to hamstring and ankle injuries though, which have kept him under the radar in Fantasy football drafts this year.

Njoku ranked fifth in target share and seventh in receiving yards per game among 47 qualified tight ends last season, per Fantasy Points Data. He was the TE2 in Fantasy points per game across five outings with Joe Flacco at quarterback in 2023, and Flacco is set to start for the Browns this season. The model has Njoku ranked ahead of five tight ends who are going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts, making him a Fantasy football sleeper to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bears running back D'Andre Swift. In the only season that Swift and new Bears head coach Ben Johnson were paired together in Detroit (2022), Swift averaged 5.5 yards per carry and finished with 931 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns despite missing three games with an injury. He also did that while playing behind Jamaal Williams, who outcarried Swift 262-99 and bested him 274-147 in total touches.

Swift left for Philadelphia the following season, where he went on to rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, and then signed with the Bears in 2024, where he produced a career-high 1,345 scrimmage yards. Johnson had two highly-productive backs in each of his three years calling plays in Detroit, so there should be more than enough work to go around for Swift and his backup Roschon Johnson. That's a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of Joe Mixon and David Montgomery, who are both being drafted earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

