The Houston Texans offense was a source of disappointment for many Fantasy football managers in 2024, with C.J. Stroud failing to build off his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season behind poor protection. Injuries to Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs certainly didn't help anything and Houston finished 19th in scoring and 22nd in total offense, much to the chagrin of anybody who drafted the aforementioned stars. However, the potential for a bounceback seems high after the Texans invested heavily to shore up protection and overhaul the receiving corps, so is it possible that Texans skill players are being undervalued in 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The veteran's price fell after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he and Jordan Mason were "1A-1B" on the depth chart earlier in camp, but that's also creating the potential for value from a proven player. Jones is now the 25th running back off the board on average despite finishing as RB15 last season.

He rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns and was heavily involved in Minnesota's passing attack, catching 51 passes for 408 yards and two more scores. Mason might have an exciting downhill running style, but he missed five games last season and has 250 career touches in three seasons. Jones was able to withstand a career-high 306 touches in his age-30 season and the model ranks him as RB16 for 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. Smith was reunited this offseason with Pete Carroll, his coach in Seattle from 2020-23. In 2021, his first full year as a starter for the Seahawks, Smith threw for nearly 4,300 yards and a career-high 30 touchdown passes.

Las Vegas also added offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, formerly head coach of the Eagles and 49ers, and most recently the offensive architect of Ohio State's 2024 National Championship team. The Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty, college football's best running back with the No. 6 overall pick to add to an intriguing offense featuring second year star tight end Brock Bowers. The model puts Smith on par with C.J. Stroud in its 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings, despite Smith being drafted multiple rounds later per ADP data. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (7.99)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.02)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.65)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.95)