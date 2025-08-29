Fantasy football busts are unavoidable, as whether it's because of injury, age, or just enough underwhelming performances to sink an overall Fantasy football point total, there are always unpredictabilities that occur during an NFL season. Last year, Fantasy football players who selected superstars such as Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill, or Deebo Samuel didn't get nearly the results they hoped for, so how should you weigh last year's results with previous seasons when forming 2025 Fantasy football rankings? McCaffrey and Hill will be high picks again in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, but they likely won't go as early as they did last season, so could they become 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, or will they be overdrafted yet again?

Samuel was traded from the 49ers to the Commanders this offseason to team with one of last year's top Fantasy football breakouts at quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The young quarterback could rely on the veteran receiver with Washington potentially the perfect landing spot for a bounce-back season for Samuel as a late-round value for 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The veteran's price fell after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he and Jordan Mason were "1A-1B" on the depth chart earlier in camp, but that's also creating the potential for value from a proven player. Jones is now the 25th running back off the board on average despite finishing as RB15 last season.

He rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns and was heavily involved in Minnesota's passing attack, catching 51 passes for 408 yards and two more scores. Mason might have an exciting downhill running style, but he missed five games last season and has 250 career touches in three seasons. Jones was able to withstand a career-high 306 touches in his age-30 season and the model ranks him as RB16 for 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. The Cowboys were the No. 1 scoring offense and ranked fourth in yards per game in 2023 with a healthy Dak Prescott at quarterback. Last year, Dallas ranked 21st in scoring and 17th in yards with Prescott playing only half the season. But the Cowboys have been a reliable offense with Prescott on the field and with Williams likely to begin the season as an RB1, any chance at a starting running back in a top offense is an appealing option for Fantasy football lineups.

Williams had 1,219 total yards as a rookie after being the No. 35 overall pick at the top of the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The fifth-year running back has been inefficient throughout his career, including averaging 3.6 and 3.7 yards per rush over his final two years with Denver. But assuming health, this should be the best offense Williams has been a part of, and he's another year stronger coming off his devastating 2022 knee injury. Williams comes with risk given his inconsistent play over recent seasons, but he could have one of the highest ceilings in a top offense as well, making him worth the flier and a quality 2025 Fantasy football sleeper candidate. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target, and which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (7.99)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.02)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.65)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.95)