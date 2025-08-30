As we make the final push towards the 2025 NFL regular season, time is running out for Fantasy football managers to build their 2025 Fantasy draft strategy and locking in their 2025 Fantasy football rankings. Winning this season will hinge on spotting breakout stars, identifying sleepers and avoiding costly busts. Take last year as an example: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a consensus first-round selection, but he underperformed, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley exceeded all expectations in his first season with Philadelphia, racking up over 2,000 rushing yards and scoring 15 total touchdowns. So, who are the top fantasy football sleepers and breakout picks heading into 2025? Which players should you avoid entirely? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The veteran's price fell after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he and Jordan Mason were "1A-1B" on the depth chart earlier in camp, but that's also creating the potential for value from a proven player. Jones is now the 25th running back off the board on average despite finishing as RB15 last season.

He rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns and was heavily involved in Minnesota's passing attack, catching 51 passes for 408 yards and two more scores. Mason might have an exciting downhill running style, but he missed five games last season and has 250 career touches in three seasons. Jones was able to withstand a career-high 306 touches in his age-30 season and the model ranks him as RB16 for 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. With Rashee Rice still recovering from a torn ACL and facing a six-game suspension, Worthy is poised to step into the WR1 role in Kansas City for his second season.The speedy Texas product made an impact as a rookie, hauling in 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns, while also contributing on the ground with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores.

Early on, Andy Reid relied on creative play designs to get Worthy touches in space, but he gradually built stronger chemistry with Patrick Mahomes as the year progressed. Over Kansas City's final three regular-season games in 2024, Worthy saw 31 targets, turning them into 21 receptions for 190 yards and three total touchdowns. He carried that momentum into the postseason, where he posted 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in just three games. Despite being drafted on average as the WR28, the model ranks him as WR21 for the 2025 season. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target, and which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.50)

7. Derrick Henry (7.93)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.90)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.66)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.95)