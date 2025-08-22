Expectations were sky high for Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. heading into his rookie season, but he had a relatively disappointing campaign from a Fantasy perspective. He finished with 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, despite being the clear No. 1 target in the offense. However, he ranked third in the league in end zone targets (17) and ninth in air yards (1,518), so he could be one of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts to monitor. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye are among the second-year players looking to take another step forward as well.

Maye only played in 10 games last season, but he had at least 17.7 Fantasy points in seven of those games. He has an improved supporting cast and should get more opportunities as a runner this season, which has caused him to move up the 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange. Trevor Lawrence has heavily relied on tight ends throughout his NFL career, so much so that Evan Engram was the TE2 in Fantasy football in PPR formats in 2023. Last year with Engram injured at different points in the season, Strange had at least 60 yards or a touchdown in five of the eight games Engram missed as a reliable tight end streaming option. Now with Engram on the Broncos, Strange takes over as the TE1 for Lawrence.

Jacksonville used a second-round pick on Strange in the 2023 Draft. Strange played at Penn State, which has produced reliable tight ends throughout its history, and its latest one, Tyler Warren, was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If you are waiting on a tight end until the very end of your 2025 Fantasy football draft, Strange is someone who will be available and could have a key role in an offense coached by Liam Coen, who was the Tampa Bay offensive coordinator last year. Strange is going near the end or undrafted in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, but he's a risk the model believes could be worth taking in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jets running back Braelon Allen. The former Wisconsin running back had 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns in backup duty last year, ranked 35th among 70 qualified running backs in yards after contact per attempt. Allen will be sitting behind Breece Hall on the depth chart again this season, but he showed enough potential last year for New York to increase his touches in 2025.

He had 19 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown to go along with his rushing production, and Hall only averaged 54.8 rushing yards per game. Allen is an excellent short-yardage back, which means he should get some scoring opportunities near the end zone. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of five running backs who are getting drafted before him, on average, making him a Fantasy football breakout to target at the end of Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)