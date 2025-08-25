Quarterback saw a lot of Fantasy change in 2024 with players such as Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff moving into the top 10 overall in productivity. Bigger names such as Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert all stumbled due to injury or less productive play. Now the search for 2025 Fantasy football breakouts is on as Fantasy players are taking a close look at quarterbacks and other positions to find the players who will outperform their position in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings.

Which overlooked players should you target in Fantasy football drafts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. The 2024 first-rounder was solid in his injury-shortened rookie season, catching 31 of 46 targets for 400 yards and three scores over 11 regular-season games.

Pearsall's involvement in the offense is also expected to see an uptick after Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason. The 49ers will need a big-play threat like Pearsall with veteran Brandon Aiyuk expected to be sidelined for at least the first four games of the season. SportsLine's model is projecting Pearsall to outperform wide receivers like Michael Pittman, Chris Olave and Adam Thielen, making him one of the Fantasy football breakouts to target on draft day.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. The second-round pick out of Ohio State helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship last season, and he was a four-year contributor for one of the most successful programs in the country. He rushed for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns while adding 77 receptions for 853 yards and six more scores in four years despite battling injuries in 2022 and 2023 and then sharing a backfield with Quinshon Judkins in 2024.

The silver lining is that Henderson's mileage is relatively low for a four-year back, as he only touched the ball 667 times during his tenure at Ohio State. He'll split reps with veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson in the early going in New England, but the door is certainly open for him to take on a starring role sooner rather than later. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fellow rookie running back Omarion Hampton and RJ Harvey, who are both being drafted earlier than Henderson on average. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.28)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.63)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.47)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. Derrick Henry (5.57)

6. Christian McCaffrey (9.83)

7. Josh Jacobs (9.96)

8. Justin Jefferson (10.26)

9. Ashton Jeanty (10.86)

10. Josh Allen (11.25)