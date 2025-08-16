Managers across the country are finalizing their 2025 Fantasy football draft prep with the NFL season just around the corner, and identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts is an understandable priority. NFL depth charts have a tendency to churn rapidly and running back in particular is a position where players can find themselves thrust very suddenly into a starring role. Rico Dowdle and Bucky Irving were both late-round picks in 2024 who managed to turn in 1,000-yard seasons after generating buzz during training camp.

This offseason, players like RJ Harvey of the Broncos and Jordan Mason of the Vikings are generating similar buzz despite the fact that they're available in the later stages of Fantasy football drafts. With a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings, you can decide for yourself who is poised to dramatically outperform their Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Tolbert showed flashes of Fantasy utility in 2024, catching 49 passes for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. He had three games with 80 receiving yards or more and had four or more catches on four occasions. However, the Dallas passing offense as a whole suffered with Dak Prescott missing nine games after he tore his hamstring.

Prescott had surgery and is now fully recovered and the hope is that the Cowboys can return to their 2023 form when they led the NFL in scoring and ranked third in passing yards (4,397) as well as first in passing touchdowns (36). Tolbert should slot in as the No. 3 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and the model ranks him ahead of players like Marvin Mims Jr., Cedric Tillman and Xavier Legette who are being drafted at least 100 picks earlier on average.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. Despite being the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft and being touted as the best receiver prospect of the last decade, Harrison had an underwhelming rookie season, ranking just fifth among first-year players in receptions (62) and yards (885). He battled inconsistencies and a midseason concussion yet still managed to finish with eight touchdowns, matching the rookie total of his Hall of Fame father.

Harrison could benefit from the Cardinals' evolving offensive system, which emphasizes quick passes and creating mismatches in the short to intermediate routes. The former Ohio State standout showed flashes of his game-breaking potential by averaging 11.9 yards before the catch per reception, which ranked fifth-best in the NFL. The chemistry between him and quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to improve significantly after a rocky first year, and the emergence of tight end Trey McBride should draw some defensive attention away from Harrison. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.12)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.28)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.34)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.78)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Justin Jefferson (8.56)

7. Christian McCaffrey (10.12)

8. Josh Jacob (10.12)

9. CeeDee Lamb (11.12)

10. Josh Allen (11.31)