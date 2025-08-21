Michael Penix Jr. became one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL Draft when the Falcons selected him No. 8 overall after signing Kirk Cousins in the same offseason. After just three starts at the end of his rookie year, Penix has already turned a lot of doubters into believers, which could put him on the radar as a 2025 Fantasy football breakout as well. The Falcons averaged 32 points per game in those three Penix starts, compared to 20.9 ppg in the other 14 games. So, with Penix ready to take over as the Week 1 QB1 in Atlanta, should you raise Falcons pass catchers like Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts in 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Many consider the NFC South the worst division in the NFL, and a softer schedule could help their Fantasy football potential. They'll play two games against the Panthers, who set the NFL record for points allowed in a season, yet, Carolina didn't even finish in last, with the Saints also finishing 5-12 last season. However, a three-game sample size can lead to unjust expectations, so when should you select Falcons playmakers in 2025 Fantasy football drafts? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange. Trevor Lawrence has heavily relied on tight ends throughout his NFL career, so much so that Evan Engram was the TE2 in Fantasy football in PPR formats in 2023. Last year with Engram injured at different points in the season, Strange had at least 60 yards or a touchdown in five of the eight games Engram missed as a reliable tight end streaming option. Now with Engram on the Broncos, Strange takes over as the TE1 for Lawrence.

Jacksonville used a second-round pick on Strange in the 2023 Draft. Strange played at Penn State, which has produced reliable tight ends throughout its history, and its latest one, Tyler Warren, was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If you are waiting on a tight end until the very end of your 2025 Fantasy football draft, Strange is someone who will be available and could have a key role in an offense coached by Liam Coen, who was the Tampa Bay offensive coordinator last year. Strange is going near the end or undrafted in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, but he's a risk the model believes could be worth taking in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson. Pittsburgh selected Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he'll be paired alongside experienced running backs like Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon. But after leading the Big Ten in rushing (1,537 yards) and rushing touchdowns (21) as a junior at Iowa, the model expects Johnson to emerge as an integral part of the Steelers' offense.

Drafting a running back in the third round is relatively high draft capital for the position, and with a veteran roster and coaching staff in Pittsburgh, don't expect the Steelers to shy away from using whoever they think gives them the best chance to win. Johnson doesn't have the NFL experience as others in the position room, but if he runs like he did at Iowa, he'll emerge as the top option in Pittsburgh. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)