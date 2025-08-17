The Chargers' wide receiver depth chart was shuffled a bit with the surprise retirement of Mike Williams. That transaction, however, didn't have much effect on the 2025 Fantasy football rankings, considering Williams failed to reach 300 yards in each of the past two seasons. However, one can't ignore the ripple effect as rookie Tre Harris is now in line to start in three-receiver sets. Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston had a bit of a breakout season last year, but Harris could be poised to produce even more for L.A. as one of the top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts.

With first-round pick Omarion Hampton atop the running back depth chart, thanks to Najee Harris' eye injury, Los Angeles will heavily lean on a pair of rookie offensive starters. Does that mean it will put more on Justin Herbert in Year 2 under Jim Harbaugh? How does everything going on in L.A. influence where you should select the star quarterback in 2025 Fantasy football drafts? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange. Entering his third season, Strange posted a 40-411-2 stat line last year as a part-time starter behind Evan Engram. The two-time Pro Bowler has since moved on to Denver, leaving Strange as the starter, and Trevor Lawrence clearly likes throwing to the position. Just two years ago, Engram's 114 receptions were the second-most in NFL history by a tight end in a single season.

There's now a new coaching staff in Jacksonville, but HC Liam Coen also favors the position. Both Cade Otton (2024) and Tyler Higbee (2022) had 600-plus receiving yards in Coen's two seasons as an NFL playcaller. Strange was a second round pick from the tight end factory of Penn State, so he was a highly touted prospect. This year provides his first opportunity to put his abilities on full display as a 2025 Fantasy football breakout, according to the model.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. Despite being the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft and being touted as the best receiver prospect of the last decade, Harrison had an underwhelming rookie season, ranking just fifth among first-year players in receptions (62) and yards (885). He battled inconsistencies and a midseason concussion yet still managed to finish with eight touchdowns, matching the rookie total of his Hall of Fame father.

Harrison could benefit from the Cardinals' evolving offensive system, which emphasizes quick passes and creating mismatches in the short to intermediate routes. The former Ohio State standout showed flashes of his game-breaking potential by averaging 11.9 yards before the catch per reception, which ranked fifth-best in the NFL. The chemistry between him and quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to improve significantly after a rocky first year, and the emergence of tight end Trey McBride should draw some defensive attention away from Harrison. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.12)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.28)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.34)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.78)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Justin Jefferson (8.56)

7. Christian McCaffrey (10.12)

8. Josh Jacob (10.12)

9. CeeDee Lamb (11.12)

10. Josh Allen (11.31)