If correctly predicting the next Fantasy football breakout was as simple as going over the NFL Draft order over the last few years and picking the highest-drafted players, forming a 2025 Fantasy football strategy would be much simpler. However, despite two running backs, four wide receivers and two tight ends going in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, there's no guarantee that any of them will emerge as a top option at their position this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he went from a Fantasy football breakout candidate to a Fantasy football bust given his inflated Fantasy football ADP last year, so how can you avoid making a similar mistake in 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Tetairoa McMillan was selected No. 8 overall by the Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he seems to be in a similar position as Harrison was last year as the perceived top receiver for an emerging quarterback. Bryce Young had a strong end to his sophomore year, but the first year-and-a-half brought disappointing results for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. So which young, successful college players should you have higher in your 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and who should you avoid at their cost?Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Titans receiver Calvin Ridley. Though he's a three-time 1,000-yard receiver, Ridley has never been a consistent top-tier Fantasy receiver due to missed time and some spotty quarterback play. The Titans, however, invested the No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward this year and the Ward-Ridley connection has some promise.

Ridley has looked sharp in the preseason, and with an uninspiring depth chart around him at receiver, it's possible Ridley could see well over 100 targets this year. He's being drafted in the seventh round on average, but SportsLine's model has him him ahead of sixth-rounders Jameson Williams and Garrett Wilson.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson. Pittsburgh selected Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he'll be paired alongside experienced running backs like Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon. But after leading the Big Ten in rushing (1,537 yards) and rushing touchdowns (21) as a junior at Iowa, the model expects Johnson to emerge as an integral part of the Steelers' offense.

Drafting a running back in the third round is relatively high draft capital for the position, and with a veteran roster and coaching staff in Pittsburgh, don't expect the Steelers to shy away from using whoever they think gives them the best chance to win. Johnson doesn't have the NFL experience as others in the position room, but if he runs like he did at Iowa, he'll emerge as the top option in Pittsburgh. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)