Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix are both coming off exceptional rookie seasons, but rookie quarterbacks are typically boom or bust for Fantasy football managers. Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's on track to be the Day One starter in Tennessee. However, the Titans offense is lacking in playmakers, and this year's QB class is generally accepted as one of the weaker in recent memory.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. Jim Harbaugh's teams have always been dedicated to running the football, and the Chargers completely revamped their running back room this offseason by signing Najee Harris and drafting Hampton in the first round. News that Harris was likely to begin his season on the NFI list after a fireworks incident on the Fourth of July is giving Hampton needed reps in training camp and preseason.

The North Carolina product rushed for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns in his final two seasons in Chapel Hill, and then he tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.46-second 40-yard-dash at 221 pounds while showcasing his explosiveness with a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. He has an ideal blend of size, strength and aggressiveness to play for Harbaugh, and the model ranks him as a top-25 back for 2025.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. The second-year wideout finished as the Fantasy WR47 last season, which was disappointing after he went off the board as the WR34 in ADP data. Odunze finished with 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 43.2 receiving yards per game.

He played in a dysfunctional Chicago offense, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and wide receiver Keenan Allen are both gone. Head coach Ben Johnson should improve the offense this season, and Odunze could wind up as quarterback Caleb Williams' go-to option. The model has Odunze ranked ahead of wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Chris Olave and Keon Coleman, among others. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.85)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.73)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.00)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.52)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.22)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.93)

7. Derrick Henry (10.13)

8. De'Von Achane (10.73)

9. Christian McCaffrey (11.34)

10. Malik Nabers (12.93)