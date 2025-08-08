Progression in the NFL isn't linear as it sometimes takes players a little longer than others to realize their potential. That's something to keep in mind when searching for a 2025 Fantasy football breakout as you shouldn't solely look at first or second-year players to find one. Chuba Hubbard and Rashod Bateman broke out in their fourth seasons last year, so maybe that long-awaited Kyle Pitts breakout will happen in Year 5 for him. Players that tease you with potential are tough to gauge where to grab them in Fantasy football 2025 drafts with their Fantasy football projections spanning a wide gamut.

Khalil Shakir and Alec Pierce made progress in 2024 but consistency is what you're searching for with any of your 2025 Fantasy football picks. Playing time, scheme changes and personnel additions/subtractions will all play big parts in players emerging as Fantasy football breakouts. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The No. 4 pick from last year's draft had a bit of an underwhelming rookie year, ranking just fifth amongst first-year players in both receptions (62) and yards (885). But some of that was out of his control as he had a bizarre four-yard NFL debut in which he simply wasn't part of the game plan and then suffered a mid-season concussion. He did finish with eight touchdowns, though, matching his Hall of Famer father's rookie total.

Harrison also displayed his game-breaking ability by averaging 11.9 yards before catch per reception, which was fifth-best in the NFL. The chemistry between him and Kyler Murray can't get any worse than it was a year ago, and with Trey McBride's emergence at tight end, less of a focus from defenses should be on Harrison. He's slotted as a top 20 Fantasy wideout and above more established names like DJ Moore and DeVonta Smith.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy is expected to open the season as the QB1 for the Vikings.

McCarthy is in a great situation under coach Kevin O'Connell, throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson while playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. McCarthy also offers more running ability than Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in Minnesota during the 2024 regular season. According to SportsLine's model, McCarthy is expected to outperform QBs like Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this season, making him a breakout candidate in 2025. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.60)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.50)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.00)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.73)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.33)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.07)

7. Derrick Henry (9.53)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.30)

9. De'Von Achane (11.27)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.57)