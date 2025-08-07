Finding a couple of underrated players who can help round out your Fantasy football lineups is almost mandatory if you want to win a championship, so the hunt for 2025 Fantasy football breakouts is on. Managers everywhere are beginning their 2025 Fantasy football draft prep now that preseason games have begun. Fantasy football rookies like Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward and Travis Hunter are all in line for big roles this year, but if they don't live up to the hype, you could be left with glaring holes in your Fantasy football lineups.

With a live-updated set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings, you can find under-the-radar Fantasy football picks capable of outperforming their Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman caught just 29 passes as a rookie but showed big-play ability, ranking third in yards per catch among receivers with 50+ targets.

Coleman did enough in terms of production that the Bills didn't make it a priority to add to the pass-catching group this offseason. He's a former first-round pick who now has a year of experience under his belt and Josh Allen throwing him the football, making him a prime candidate to have a breakout season. SportsLine's model is projecting Coleman to outperform fellow receivers like Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman, identifying him as one of the top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts to target on draft day.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy is expected to open the season as the QB1 for the Vikings.

McCarthy is in a great situation under coach Kevin O'Connell, throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson while playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. McCarthy also offers more running ability than Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in Minnesota during the 2024 regular season. According to SportsLine's model, McCarthy is expected to outperform QBs like Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this season, making him a breakout candidate in 2025. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.32)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.13)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.04)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.65)

5. Justin Jefferson (5.48)

6. CeeDee Lamb (5.96)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.09)

8. Derrick Henry (10.26)

9. Malik Nabers (10.87)

10. De'Von Achane (11.39)