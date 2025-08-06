Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the top Fantasy football breakouts in 2024, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for 891 yards and six scores. Daniels heads into his second season as one of the top quarterbacks in the Fantasy football rankings, slotting just behind QBs like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in the latest Fantasy football ADP. Will Daniels duplicate his success in 2025, or will he fall short of the high expectations as a top-40 pick on average?

The Commanders added more offensive weapons for Daniels this offseason when they signed wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The veteran wideout is coming off a down year in which he caught just 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns with the 49ers, but where will he land in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman caught just 29 passes as a rookie but showed big-play ability, ranking third in yards per catch among receivers with 50+ targets.

Coleman did enough in terms of production that the Bills didn't make it a priority to add to the pass-catching group this offseason. He's a former first-round pick who now has a year of experience under his belt and Josh Allen throwing him the football, making him a prime candidate to have a breakout season. SportsLine's model is projecting Coleman to outperform fellow receivers like Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman, identifying him as one of the top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts to target on draft day.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter, who is listed as a starting receiver on the initial Jacksonville depth chart. A lot is being made about how much he'll play on both sides of the ball and how it may cut into his production offensively. However, Hunter regularly handled well over 100 snaps per game at Colorado and the Jaguars desperately need a receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr. to balance the passing attack.

Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) while also ranking second in the conference and fifth nationally in receiving yards (1,258). He's got high-level body control and proven athleticism, and the model predicts that he outperforms receivers like Jameson Williams and Darnell Mooney, who both finished top 25 in the NFL in receiving yards last season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

