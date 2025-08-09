How to approach the quarterback position is one of the most debated Fantasy football strategies yearly. Some want to secure the position with an elite Fantasy football quarterback such as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, who have proven to be top-tier consistent scorers over the last few seasons, and are fine with using an early pick to do so. Others want to wait until later in the draft to build a roster around depth at running back or wide receiver. Last year, nearly half of the top eight scoring Fantasy football quarterbacks went undrafted in many leagues including Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix and Sam Darnold.

Leaving your 2025 Fantasy football drafts without an elite quarterback can sound like a scary proposition, but given the Fantasy football breakouts throughout the year at the position, should you focus on depth rather than the elite QB1? If you do wait on the position, a strong set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you decide who you should take a chance, or even someone to add once your Fantasy football draft is over. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The No. 4 pick from last year's draft had a bit of an underwhelming rookie year, ranking just fifth amongst first-year players in both receptions (62) and yards (885). But some of that was out of his control as he had a bizarre four-yard NFL debut in which he simply wasn't part of the game plan and then suffered a mid-season concussion. He did finish with eight touchdowns, though, matching his Hall of Famer father's rookie total.

Harrison also displayed his game-breaking ability by averaging 11.9 yards before catch per reception, which was fifth-best in the NFL. The chemistry between him and Kyler Murray can't get any worse than it was a year ago, and with Trey McBride's emergence at tight end, less of a focus from defenses should be on Harrison. He's slotted as a top 20 Fantasy wideout and above more established names like DJ Moore and DeVonta Smith.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson was the fourth running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's one of the model's favorites for a standout rookie season.

Henderson goes from a championship program -- Ohio State -- to one seemingly a long way away from returning to championship glory in New England. The Patriots selected Henderson No. 38 overall as a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. His combination of patience and burst excelled at college and can carry over to the NFL in an offense desperate for playmakers.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.62)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.43)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.84)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.57)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.30)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

7. Derrick Henry (9.54)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.86)

9. Malik Nabers (12.49)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.78)