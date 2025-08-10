The Tennessee Titans ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL in nearly every offensive statistic, including total yards, passing yards and scoring, putting themselves in position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans identified and selected Cam Ward early in the draft process as their quarterback of the future and the No. 1 overall pick. Ward is unlikely to be an early selection in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, but neither was Bo Nix, and Nix finished as QB8 in Fantasy football as a rookie for Denver.

Could Ward surprise Fantasy football players similar to Nix and emerge as a top-10 quarterback for the 2025 Fantasy football season? Running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley both enter their second years in Tennessee, and the Titans added Tyler Lockett this offseason. Where should these Titans fall in 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and do any of them have the potential to be a top 2025 Fantasy football sleeper with Ward potentially stepping in as QB1? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. The 26-year-old receiver was on his way toward being a Fantasy football breakout last year before Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Tolbert had at least 40 yards in five of his eight games with Prescott, including two games with more than 80 yards, and he scored three touchdowns over that stretch. The Cowboys did trade for George Pickens this offseason though, and although that will certainly make it more challenging for Tolbert to earn the WR2 target share in Dallas, he does have the advantage of a rapport with Prescott.

Tolbert isn't likely to be selected in many Fantasy football drafts, however, after having 610 yards and seven touchdowns last season, he's someone to potentially stash on your bench in deeper leagues and take a wait-and-see approach. CeeDee Lamb will be the focus of every defensive coordinator against Dallas, drawing multiple double coverages and leaving opportunities for others, such as Tolbert. The model sees potential in the fourth-year receiver as a 2025 Fantasy football breakout.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson was the fourth running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's one of the model's favorites for a standout rookie season.

Henderson goes from a championship program -- Ohio State -- to one seemingly a long way away from returning to championship glory in New England. The Patriots selected Henderson No. 38 overall as a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. His combination of patience and burst excelled at college and can carry over to the NFL in an offense desperate for playmakers. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.62)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.43)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.84)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.57)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.30)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

7. Derrick Henry (9.54)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.86)

9. Malik Nabers (12.49)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.78)